CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, tonight, will consider approval of the budget for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year, more than four months since the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. It is also available for participation online via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83584973764.
The proposed budget shows $7.6 million in expenses and $7.3 million in revenue for the General Fund, which supports most general city functions.
The General Fund budget includes an infusion of $705,000 in grants from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
While the General Fund is balanced, about a third of the city’s other funds, including the Police Department, Tierra Del Sol Golf Course, California City Airport, Dial-A-Ride, Sewer Capital Projects and Streets Capital Projects will run deficits this year, according to the staff report.
Some of them are due to a lag in receiving grant funding, according to the staff report.
Since the start of the fiscal year, the city has been operating under a series of resolutions, approved each month, that allows for spending at the previous year’s levels, minus 15%.
Faced with severe staffing shortages, the city has engaged consulting firms to help prepare the necessary financial statements and draft a budget based on those figures, as they are developed.
The process has also been hampered by the fact that the city has fallen behind on its annual audits, having only recently completed the 2018-2019 audit.
Without audited books for the past two years, it has been difficult to pinpoint the city’s financial standing, officials said.
“There was much complexity to putting the budget together because we have not had our finances done for a couple of years and with the Council’s desire to see multiple years’ worth of activity and be able to try to really get some clarifications on the fund,” interim city manager Anne Ambrose said during the
Nov. 9 Council meeting.
She joined the city on July 22, following the resignation of former city manager Anna Linn. This disruption in leadership was another challenge in completing the budget.
