CALIFORNIA CITY — Arson investigators are looking into a suspicious fire at two houses in the 7600 block of Xavier Avenue, early Sunday morning.
The California City Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:20 a.m., where they found two, single-story, single-family homes involved, fire officials reported via social media.
The first property, 7603 Xavier Ave., was fully engulfed in flames that had spread to the property next door to the west, 7601 Xavier Ave. That property was 90% destroyed, officials reported.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from extending to the neighboring property to the east.
The first property had debris piles averaging five feet high, with multiple oxyacetylene tanks and other on-site chemicals creating an extremely heavy, fast-moving and dangerous fire fuel load for firefighters, officials reported.
Efforts to battle the blaze were hampered by the hoarding conditions, as well as an exposed residential natural gas line and a high voltage power line that was involved in the fire. Areas of the fire were not accessible to firefighters until Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas arrived on the scene to disconnect the services, making it safe for firefighting crews to enter the area.
It took firefighters approximately 60 minutes to knock down the fire, officials reported.
There were no injuries reported. A family of five, including five dogs were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross responded to assist the family.
The cause of the fire was listed as suspicious and is under investigation by the Department’s Arson Unit.
California City Code Enforcement has had an open case on the property at 7603 Xavier Ave., due to the conditions. The property owner has reportedly been deceased for several years with no next of kin to comply with code/safety enforcement.
In addition to California City Fire Department personnel, units from Kern County Fire Department in Mojave, Boron and Tehachapi and Edwards Air Force Base responded.
Additionally, California City Public Works personnel and heavy equipment were called in to assist firefighters with overhaul operations. During the incident, a water main break occurred due to the water flow used for firefighting. The water main break did not hamper fire suppression and was addressed by the Water Department, officials reported.
