CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, tonight, will discuss spending priorities for the estimated $3.4 million the city is set to receive over the next two years, as part of the American Rescue Act.
The Council meeting begins at 6 p.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., or via Zoom.
The anticipated funds are part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed into law on March 11.
The city already received the first payment of $1.69 million on July 31.
The second payment of the same amount is expected in June 2022, according to the staff report.
There are some limitations to how the relief funds may be used. These include supporting emergency COVID-19 response efforts, replacing local public sector revenues, supporting immediate economic stabilization for businesses and households and addressing systemic public health and economic challenges, according to the report.
In addition, the funds may be used by the city for Capital Improvement priorities in water and sewer infrastructure, as well as broadband infrastructure.
The City Council requested a report on the funds at its last regular meeting.
Although the staff report by interim city manager Anne Ambrose states that the staff is working on preparing recommendations for using the funds, no specific projects are listed.
The city staff is now asking for direction on further community outreach efforts to seek additional input in how the funds would best be spent.
For those wishing to attend virtually, the link is http://us06web.zoom.us/j/85927973041
