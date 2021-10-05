LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Rural Museum could get up to $200,000 from Los Angeles County as part of a proposed $39.3 billion supplemental budget adjustment to the 2021-22 adopted county budget.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider the supplemental budget adjustment and other items at today’s meeting. The proposed budget adjustment is approximately $2.837 billion more than the budget adopted, in June, by the Board.
The $200,000 to the Friends of the Antelope Valley Fair for the AV Rural Museum is part of an estimated $11.935 million in proposed agreements with three public agencies, including the City of La Habra and the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
The $11.6 million to the LA County Development Authority includes $500,000 to the City of Lancaster for the acquisition of parcels for the SOS Village for Foster Youth Project.
The rural museum’s permanent home will be a 12,000-square-foot building at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds near its current home. The new building will triple the space the museum now shares with the Farm and Garden Building.
Antelope Valley Rural Museum directors held a groundbreaking ceremony for the museum in August 2019. The new building will include more than 10,000-square-feet of exhibition space, a library, kitchen and community meeting room that will be open to other historical groups. Construction is near completion.
The Board of Supervisors will conduct a virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m., today.
To listen by telephone, call 877-873-8017 and enter the access code when prompted. The access code for English is: 111111, the code for Spanish is: 222222.
To address the Board on all regular agenda items, starting at 9 a.m., call 877-226-8163 using participant code 1336503.
Written public comments may be submitted through the website at https://publiccomment.bos.lacounty.gov, which will become part of the official record.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-Meeting/Live-Broadcast to watch the meeting online.
