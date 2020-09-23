JUNIPER HILLS — The Bobcat Fire grew to 109,271 acres as containment increased to 17%, authorities said Tuesday.
The fire, which is burning in the Angeles National Forest, was 13% contained Monday evening, down from the 15% containment reported previously, before it reached 17% Tuesday morning.
The fire destroyed 18 structures and damaged 11 structures, officials confirmed.
“On Friday, on the 18th, we incurred structure loss ... the fire came off of the Angeles National Forest down into the communities of Cima Mesa, Juniper Hills, Pearblossom, and Devil’s Punchbowl,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Vince Pena said at a Monday evening virtual community meeting. “We’re still currently aggressively assessing the damage from that.”
Information was not immediately available regarding how many of the 29 structures were homes. Authorities expected to complete an assessment by today.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger posted photos of the devastation at Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area on her Facebook page.
“I am saddened to share that 90 percent of Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area has burned from the #BobcatFire. The nature center and significant plant life and fauna across its 1,350 acres have been lost. My office is working with the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation to see how we can rebuild and restore this beloved land,” she wrote.
The fire destroyed the Nature Center at the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, Los Angeles County parks officials said. The area is closed until further notice.
Evacuation orders remained in effect for residents in unincorporated areas including:
• Juniper Hills, Devil’s Punchbowl and Paradise Springs
• South of Highway 138, north of Big Rock Creek, east of 87th Street East, and west of Largo Vista Road;
• South of 138th Street East, north of Big Pine Highway and Highway 2, east of Largo Vista Road and west of 263rd Street East; and
• South of Highway 138, north of East Avenue W-14, east of 155th Street East, and west of 165th Street East.
The following areas remained under evacuation warnings as of Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department:
• South of Pearblossom Highway, north of Angeles Forest Highway, north and west of Mount Emma Road, east and south of Highway 122, and west of Cheseboro Road;
• South of Highway 2, north of Blue Ridge Truck Trail, east of Highway 39, and west of the Los Angeles County border;
• South of Avenue U-8, north of East Avenue W-14, east of 121st East, and west of 155th Street East;
• South of Pearblossom Highway, south and east of Pearblossom Highway, north and west of Mt. Emma Road, north and east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Cheseboro Road;
• South of Mount Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, and west of Pacifico Mountain; and
• Littlerock, east of Cheseboro Road, south of Pearblossom Highway, north of Weber Ranch Road, west of 87th St E.
The Wrightwood area in San Bernardino County was also under an evacuation warning.
A total of 1,513 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Tuesday. Including 185 engines, 27 handcrews and six helicopters.
The Bobcat Fire started on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area northeast of Mount Wilson and within the Angeles National Forest. The cause remains under investigation. Full containment is not expected until Oct. 30.
