LOS ANGELES — Firefighters worked to increase containment Saturday from 55% to 61% for the 114,004-acre Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest, which has burned for nearly three weeks and threatened communities in the Antelope Valley and foothills of the San Gabriel Valley.
Some 1,554 personnel assigned to the fire spent the night patrolling the fire area and putting out hot spots, US Forest Service officials said. Priority areas for the weekend included Mt. Wilson to Highway 2, Dorr Canyon and Rock Creek Road to ensure containment lines will hold if Santa Ana winds forecast for early next week materialize. Full containment is not expected until Wednesday.
Evacuation orders were lifted as of 4 p.m Saturday for the following areas:
• South of Highway 138, north of Weber Ranch Road, east of Cheseboro Road, and west of 87th Street East.
• South of Highway 138, south and east of Sierra Highway/Pearblossom Highway, north and west of Mount Emma Road, west of Cheseboro Road, north and east of Angeles Forest Highway.
Evacuation orders were lifted Friday and changed to evacuation warnings for Antelope Valley residents who live south of Fort Tejon Road and East Avenue W-14, east of 87th Street East, west of 165th Street East and Devil’s Punchbowl, and north of the forest and Big Pines Highway.
Evacuation orders remained for:
• South of Big Pines Highway, east of Devil’s Punchbowl, west of Largo Vista Road, and north of the forest.
• South and west of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and north of Angeles Crest Highway.
• Residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39.
• South of Highway 138, east of 165th Street East, west of Largo Vista Road, and north of Big Pines Highway.
Other evacuation warnings remained for:
• South of Big Pines Highway, east of Largo Vista Road, west of 263rd Street East (county line), and north of the forest.
• South of Highway 138, north of Weber Ranch Road, east of Cheseboro Road, and west of 87th Street East.
• South of Pearblossom Highway, south and east of Sierra Highway/Pearblossom Highway, north and west of Mount Emma Road, west of Cheseboro Road, north and east of Angeles Forest Highway.
• South of Mt. Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Pacifico Mountain.
• East Fork Areas: Julius Klein Conservation Camp 19, Camp Williams, and the River Community.
Repopulation orders went into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday for residents in the East Fork areas of Julius Klein Conservation Camp 19, Camp Williams and River Community, the sheriff’s department reported.
About 7 a.m. Thursday, evacuation warnings were changed to a “repopulation order” with “no restrictions” for the following areas:
• Clear Areas: north of East Avenue W-14, south of Pearblossom Highway, east of 155th Street East, west of 165th Street East;
• Sand Areas: north of Big Pine Highway and Highway 2, south of 138th Street East, east of Largo Vista Road, west of 263rd Street. The southwestern region of the Sand Area may have power outages.
• Ward Areas: north of Fort Tejon Road, south of East Avenue V, east of 87th Street East, west of 121st Street East.
The Red Cross evacuation centers at Palmdale High School and Santa Anita Park are now closed. Anyone still needing assistance was advised to call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-675-5799.
