BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, today, is expected to have their first review of proposed district maps, part of the process of reviewing and redrawing lines following the 2020 Census.
The redistricting item is scheduled to be heard at 3 p.m. in the Board chambers, 1115 Truxton Ave. in Bakersfield. The meeting may also be seen on video at kerncounty.com
The Board will see four initial draft maps prepared by demographic consultant Redistricting Partners, as well as maps created by community groups during months of public outreach.
Some of these maps, if adopted, would dramatically shift representation in the sprawling county.
Several options, including one submitted by the community organization Equitable Maps Coalition, would combine what are now two districts representing the eastern and southern portions of the county into a single district. This would include all of the Antelope Valley portions of Kern County, including Rosamond, Edwards Air Force Base, Mojave and California City, and stretch to Ridgecrest and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
The county has a dedicated redistricting website at kerncounty.com with information about the process and where those interested may submit proposed maps of their own.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines. A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss adoption of district boundaries at its Nov. 16 meeting, also following a public hearing. The deadline to adopt the maps is Dec. 15.
The new districts will be in effect for 2022 elections, including the June 7 primary.
All of the maps may be viewed with the meeting agenda at kerncounty.com
