LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will conduct a special meeting on Friday to discuss the superintendent search process.
Longtime Superintendent David Vierra will retire on Aug. 28, after 20 years as superintendent and more than 40 years in education, including 33 years in the District.
The Board named Shandelyn Williams, assistant superintendent of Student Services, to serve as interim superintendent until a new superintendent is appointed.
The Board hired executive search firm Leadership Associates to conduct the search. Friday’s discussion will include an overview of the search process, Board and search firm protocols during the search and discussion of an online survey.
Other items up for discussion include a recommendation regarding community and staff groups to participate in input sessions with Leadership Associates consultants and a timeline for the search. The Board is also expected to provide input in regard to the desired qualities and characteristics of the new superintendent.
The special meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Boardroom, at 44811 North Sierra Hwy. It will also be available for viewing on the District’s YouTube channel.
Anyone who wishes to make a comment in-person will need to wear a face covering. In-person comments will go first and speakers will be limited to three minutes. The total time for public input each agenda item is 20 minutes.
The public can also participate remotely. To submit an electronic speaker card visit https://forms.gle/xugNAmpYyKktt67m8 starting at 7 a.m., Friday. The card must be submitted by 9 a.m. Anyone who submits an electronic speaker card will receive directions to call in by 10 a.m.
Speakers will be placed on hold until it is their time to provide their comment to the Board. Once the speaker is done, or the three-minute speaker and/or 20-minute agenda item time allotment is met, they will be disconnected from the call.
