LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase a WAVE (wireless advanced vehicle electrification) charging system for the transit agency’s maintenance depot to better service its fleet of electric buses.
The Board voted 5-0 to authorize Neshati to execute the purchase agreement with WAVE at Tuesday’s meeting. Director Richard Loa and alternate director Kathy Mac Laren were absent.
The AVTA has 12 WAVE charging stations at Lancaster and Palmdale transit centers. There are three each at the Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park and Scott Thomas Wilk Transit Center (formerly the Boulevard Transit Center) in Lancaster. The Palmdale Transportation Center and the Tom Lackey Transit Center (formerly the South Valley Transit Center) in Palmdale also have three each.
The WAVE, system allows for “opportunity charging” for AVTA’s battery-electric buses when they stop at one of the WAVE-equipped transit centers. A bus rolls over the pad to enable the charging pad embedded in the pavement to wirelessly couple with equipment that is attached to the bus. That helps to extend the range of the buses to run a full shift without returning to the depot.
AVTA Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati said one of the things about being the first transit agency in North America to have an all-electric fleet is that they learn things along the way.
“We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” he said at Tuesday morning’s Board of Directors meeting.
The agency needs a WAVE system at its main facility to streamline and maximize the technician’s time for troubleshooting and diagnostic processes. Instead of driving a bus to one of the transit centers to test the validity of the repair, the technician can test it on site at the main facility.
Neshati said they negotiated an aggressive price with WAVE for $255,000 plus sales tax. There is another $150,000 requested to be reserved for installation. The estimated time of completion is about 60 days.
