The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing today on the proposed update to the Elizabeth Lake and Lake Hughes Community Standards District.
The proposed ordinance includes standards to protect hillsides and significant ridge lines and restrict outdoor lighting and signage. It would also preserve vegetation, regulate subdivisions, small-scale utility devices, highway and local street development and trail development and restrict the height of structures.
In addition, it would require additional setbacks for side and rear yards, operation for commercial businesses and require a minor Conditional Use Permit for the modification of development standards, according to a summary.
The L.A. County Regional Planning Commission held a public hearing on April 28 and voted unanimously to recommend approval of the proposed ordinance. The proposed update comes more than six years after the Board of Supervisors adopted the Antelope Valley Area Plan, which includes goals and policies applicable to the unincorporated areas within the Antelope Valley.
The AV Area Plan called for a comprehensive review of all existing community standards districts and may include a program to prepare and adopt any new proposed community standards district.
The Elizabeth Lake and Lake Hughes Community Standards District was established in July 2009 to enhance the quality of life in these communities by preserving and protecting their rural character and their environmental setting.
Public comment on the proposed update included a letter from Lake Hughes resident Todd Butler, who opposed some aspects of the proposed update.
“This is a small pocket of privately owned properties most of which is surrounded by national forest and is already heavily regulated,” he wrote. “Fire safety, oak tree regulations and weed abatement regulations that are also controlled by two different entities just to mention a few. They don’t necessarily always align with each other so introducing more regulations only seems more confusing and detrimental.”
For example, Butler took issue with a ban on barbed wire for fences and walls.
“The fencing issue is concerning because there’s been barbed wire used for more than 90 years on most of these ranches,” he wrote, adding that barbed wire costs significantly less than other types of fencing. “My observation is it allows wildlife to pass through my property unimpeded. I see deer at least once a week which is part of the beauty of this area.”
The Board will meet at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday. To listen by phone call 877-873-8017. Enter the access code when prompted. For English enter 111111; for Spanish enter 222222.
The Board may be addressed by phone, starting at 9 a.m., by calling 877-226-8163. Enter participant code 1336503.
To address the Board on the proposed update to the Lake Elizabeth Lake Hughes Community Standards District, public hearing item No. 7, enter participant code 852761. Calls may be made starting at 10 a.m.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-meeting/Live-Broadcast to view online.
