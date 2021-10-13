PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors agreed to waive its requirement for bids on projects that cost more than $100,000, for a project to build a well, after no bids were received.
The District requested bids for the project to construct the well on Aug. 23, with a required pre-bid meeting on Sept. 7, according to the staff report.
Although contractors attended the meeting, the District did not receive any bids on the project, Assistant General Manage Adam Ly said.
Staff believes any attempt to re-bid the project will have the same results and further delay the project.
Instead of re-bidding the project, staff will negotiate with one or more contractors for it.
It appears the issue was with the District’s community workforce agreement. The agreement, approved in December 2019, is with the Los Angeles and Orange counties Building and Construction Trades Council and the Signatory Craft Councils and Unions and places an emphasis on local hiring and union training.
The negotiations would not exclude the firm from adhering to the agreement, but Ly said he felt that companies need to be educated on what it requires.
Portions of the work that require specialized skills or equipment do not fall under the agreement, where safety is a concern, but other areas will, he said.
“We are not outright excluding anybody on it. We just want to help them to understand,” he said.
During the bidding phase, the focus is on the technical aspects, not on the community workforce agreement, so some firms which were interested in bidding may not have had a full understanding of what it entails.
“Hopefully, we like to believe that it’s a matter of them misunderstanding it and not educating themselves, as opposed to them all getting together and putting together a protest,” Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez said. “We did everything that we should. If nothing else, people will become more educated on this.”
Board President Gloria Dizmang said they need to put in their minds that this is not a game, this is something that they’re very sincere about.
