LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair Association Inc. Board of Directors will discuss and take possible action on a proposal to shift the Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction and show from the fall to April, by 2024.
The goal behind the proposed schedule change is to get more students involved in raising livestock, Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center Chief Executive Officer Dan Jacobs said.
The proposal has met with criticism from some in the livestock community.
“This Antelope Valley Fair Board is making this decision without proper community involvement, without data to support the decision and without thought to the hundreds of Antelope Valley Youth and their families that work hard every year to make the Antelope Valley a better place to live,” Kyle Boyd wrote in a letter to Fair Board officials that was also sent to elected officials, community groups and media outlets.
Boyd asked the Board for more time to give Grange and 4-H the opportunity to increase their membership as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
“Every community service organization has suffered under COVID and lost membership,” Boyd wrote.
The proposal is under “new business” on the Board’s agenda.
“It hasn’t been decided,” Jacobs said.
Although the AV Fair was canceled for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the livestock auction was held both years.
Last year, the 66th annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction set a record for the amount of money brought in for the animal sales, despite having significantly fewer animals for sale.
The Aug. 26 event raised $790,887, which includes money raised not only through the bidding, but also through “add-ons” collected during and after the auction. There were 236 animals for sale, about 100 fewer than usual.
“Back when I started in the ’90s we had an excess of animals,” Jacobs said.
At that time, the AV Fair was limited to 500 in the auction because that was the maximum they could take.
“Obviously, it’s down because of COVID but it’s been going down for years,” Jacobs said. “One of the things that the Board has said that is a priority for them is the livestock program.”
He said if the livestock auction was not a priority, they would not have held the auction the past two years amid the pandemic.
“If it was costing us so much money to put on auction, if it wasn’t a priority, why would we do what we didn’t to have it,” Jacobs said.
They want to increase participation even though they do not control the FFA, 4-H, Grange or the independent student exhibitors.
“We just have the event here,” Jacobs said. “How do we inspire kids to show at the fair? Whatever’s happening right now, it’s not working, at least the way we want it to work.”
Under the proposed shift to April, freshman students and seniors would be more likely to participate.
“The biggest negative to moving is, it’s a change,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult for people to change what we do.”
The Board is scheduled to meet via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday. To listen, call 1-408-638-0968, use meeting ID 950-468-3247#. To watch online visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9504683247
