LANCASTER — As the remodel of Antelope Valley Union High School District’s new headquarters in the Lancaster Business Park nears completion, the Board of Education approved a fifth change order for the project to accommodate the existing roof height and provide the design intent.
The 101,265 square-foot building, at 176 Holston Drive, previously served as a call center for Countrywide and Bank of America. Once complete, the new space will bring all of the District’s departments under one roof to better serve students, parents and the community as well as improve collaboration and communication among District staff.
The $45,929 change order brings the total cost of the contract with Lancaster-based Gary Little Construction Inc., to an estimated $8.3 million to remodel the property. The estimated date of completion is Dec. 1, according to the change report.
District administrators are expected to do the punch list — the list of tasks and other items that need to be completed before the project is considered finished — in early December. They anticipate moving in over the three-week winter break.
Once the District is moved into its new headquarters, it will work to sell the current District office on Sierra Highway in Lancaster.
The Board approved the change order on a 4-1 vote with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
(1) comment
The fifth times a charm as they say...NOT !! 3rd time's a charm...5th time is a "scam"?...Audit time...lol
