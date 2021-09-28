PALMDALE — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs, officials said.
Donors of all blood types, especially Type O and platelet donors, are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
“We have seen a sharp drop in donor turnout this fall that has contributed to the lowest blood inventory level in six years,” Elise Levine, executive director for the American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter said. “As our communities have delayed giving amid a busy return to the office and back to in-person learning, we urge people to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible.”
The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of Types O Positive and O Negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month — well below the ideal five-day supply.
Antelope Valley residents can donate blood between 1 and 7 p.m. today, Sept. 29, Oct. 1, Oct. 5, Oct. 8, Oct 12, Oct 13, or Oct. 15 at the American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, at 2715 East Ave. P.
As a thank-you, all those who donate through Sept. 30 will receive a limited edition football-inspired T-shirt, while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts. For details visit redcrossblood.org/Sports-clips
All those who donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. For details visit redcrossblood.org/zaxbys
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate blood or platelets visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
