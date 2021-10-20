LANCASTER — An online auction of aerospace memorabilia has already begun, in preparation for Saturday’s Gathering of Eagles.
Sponsored by the Flight Test Museum Foundation, the annual event is a fundraiser to support the development of the Air Force Flight Test Museum, that’s in progress just outside the gates of Edwards Air Force Base and will chronicle the area’s rich aviation heritage and STEM education center.
This year’s event will recognize those involved with the “Battle of the X-Planes,” the fly-off competition between Boeing’s X-32 and Lockheed Martin’s X-35 to produce the next-generation fighter for multiple US and allied services.
The X-35 ultimately won the contest and Lockheed Martin was awarded the contract for what became the F-35 Lightning II in 2001.
The gathering in honor of the 20th anniversary of the contest will be held at the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theater. It will begin at 5 p.m. with an outdoor reception in front of the theater. This “Taste of the Antelope Valley” will feature beer and wine tasting and appetizers, included in the ticket price, and live music from local artists. Food trucks will also be on hand with their offerings for an additional cost.
Following the reception, the event will move indoors to the theater for the awards ceremony and program.
Many of the pilots and others involved in bringing these aircraft to flight will be on hand. Six people from the competing joint strike fighter team will be honored as Eagles, as well as the joint test force and contractor teams involved. The PBS Nova documentary “The Battle of the X-Planes” will also be recognized.
Tickets are $35 for the reception only and $75 for the reception and following program.
The online auction features a wide range of memorabilia tied to these X-Planes and other storied aircraft, including the SR-71, U-2, F-117 stealth fighter, F-22 fighter and many more.
Many items are signed by the pilots and teams behind them.
Online bidding ends at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22.
At the gathering itself, there will be an aerospace art exhibit with original paintings and prints for sale. The artists are donating 50% of the proceeds from those sales to the Foundation to help fund the new museum.
In addition, limited edition posters and Modernica chairs by internationally-renowned photographer and artist Jim Krantz will be available as gifts for donations in support of the Museum’s F-117 and SR-71 aircraft displays.
To join the online auction, or purchase tickets to Saturday’s event, visit afftcmuseum.org/goe2021
