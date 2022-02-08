LANCASTER — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Lancaster, Saturday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies reported.
According to the preliminary investigation, a man on a bicycle was heading east on Avenue H, just east of Division Street, at about 9 p.m., when he was struck by a truck, also heading eastbound on Avenue H.
The cyclist suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, traffic investigators reported.
Witnesses reported seeing the pickup truck driver, described as a Hispanic man wearing a reflective vest and construction boots, check on the injured rider, before fleeing the scene in a truck.
A witness followed the truck for a short distance and it was last seen in the area of Avenue E near 20th Street West, officials reported.
Based on evidence at the scene and witness reports, the suspect vehicle appears to be a 1994 to 2000, dark-colored, possibly red or green GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado pickup, with front end collision damage.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
