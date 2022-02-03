Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, in a letter to Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, asked that the county health order “align” with state rules on masking rather than be more restrictive, including masks outdoors at schools and mega events.
Barger’s letter noted the more than 70,000 fans in attendance at the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, with a vast majority not wearing masks.
“I am heartened that your department has clarified that we have not observed COVID-19 spikes resulting from prior games this season at that stadium,” Barger wrote. “However, it was extremely discouraging to see such a visible example of lack of compliance with the masking guidelines during the championship game. We have messaged to the public that masks are one of our basic methods of protection against COVID-19. However, we also know that the risk of outdoor transmission is significantly lower and the state’s masking mandates align with that proven and scientific reality. Yet our County’s masking standards are stricter for unclear reasons.”
“I believe we have reached a point where the masking rules for mega events and outdoor school environments is disrupting our broader message of masking in high-risk, indoor areas and getting the vaccine.”
She expects to see even lower masking compliance with the Super Bowl set for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium, as thousands of fans are expected to arrive from outside the county and from other states for the big game.
“This will again call into question we have stricter County mandates in place that are neither followed nor enforced, causing more feelings of frustration for residents who have been subject to masking requirements more strictly enforced in other settings like schools, restaurants, and retail,” Barger wrote.
She acknowledged that aligning with the state immediately will only change the masking requirements for the outdoor area of mega events and schools.
“Regardless, I believe that remaining aligned with the state is the most effective way to maintain community trust and support for necessary safety protocols going forward,” Barger wrote. “As we near the two-year mark of this pandemic, it is imperative that we protect the public health and public trust of our communities, ensuring our guidelines are in line with public expectations and the level of risk in the community.”
(1) comment
Did you see Newsom at the game with no mask on...? When asked he said "they were eating"...B.S. no food was in sight. Also how Stupid ...You mean CoVid is lurking everywhere waiting for its chance to infect you...but when you have food nearby CoVid says..."""OK I will wait""" lol lol B.S. B.S. B.S. If you are still falling for the CoVid Hoax you are an Idiot, and a Coward...and you are being Played like the Useful Idiot that you are. Are you enjoying the Cesspools that Democrat leadership create...?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.