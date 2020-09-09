PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission on Thursday, will consider a Conditional Use Permit for catering authorizations to sell beer and wine at the proposed Palmdale Event Hall.
Applicant Mario Flores is proposing to submit catering authorizations to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to sell beer and wine only, for on-site consumption on premises at the proposed 3,808 square-foot banquet facility, at 3030 East Palmdale Blvd., according to a staff report.
The applicant holds a Type 41 (on-sale beer and wine) license for Puebla Viejo restaurant in Lancaster, through which he is allowed to cater, with alcoholic beverages, anywhere in the state, with approval from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. However, there is a limit of 24 catered events per year at any given site, such as the proposed Palmdale Event Hall, according to the report.
In addition to beer and wine, the applicant will offer food catering and services featuring dining options prepared at Pueblo Viejo restaurant. The proposed banquet hall will be marketed as a venue for private functions, meetings and special events such as weddings receptions, birthday parties and quinceañeras, the report said.
The Planning Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m., Thursday in Council chambers at City Hall, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
The public can watch the meeting live on Spectrum Channel 27 or on a webcast on the city’s website at cityofpalmdale.org
Members of the public who wish to make in-person comments will be able to wait outside the Council chamber until the designated public comment period. Seating will be provided and meeting audio broadcast.
Attendees will have their temperature taken prior to entering Council chambers and should wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
A speaker’s slip will be requested to be completed for record-keeping purposes and in case planning staff need to contact the public attending.
To comply with LA County Public Health orders, members of the public will enter the Council chamber one-at-a-time to provide public comment.
They are asked to wait in the designated seating area until called to speak. Once they have addressed the Planning Commission, they will be asked to return to the designated seating area.
Members of the public who wish to comment on agenda items without attending the meeting in person may do so using the eComment feature on the City’s website.
To provide a comment, visit the Agendas & minutes web page at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/Planning-Commission-Meetings, find the meeting under Upcoming Events, click on the eComment button and scroll through the agenda to find the agenda item for which you would like to provide a comment and submit your comment.
