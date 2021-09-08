LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s online stakeholder input survey to assist the District with its search for a new superintendent, closes at 4 p.m., Friday.
The survey asks for input on the characteristics, experience and skills desired in the next superintendent. The responses will be used to create a superintendent profile and description to be used in the advertisement for the position.
The AV Union High School District’s Board of Education hired executive search firm Leadership Associates to assist with the search.
The District is in need a new superintendent to succeed former superintendent David Vierra, who retired Aug. 28, after more than 33 years with the District, including the last 20 years as superintendent.
The Board named Shandelyn Williams, assistant superintendent of Student Services, to serve as interim superintendent until a new one is hired.
The survey is available in English and Spanish. To find a link to the survey visit https://www.avdistrict.org/about/board-of-trustees/superintendent-search
