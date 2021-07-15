LANCASTER — After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school resource deputies will return to Antelope Valley Union High School District campuses for the 2021-22 school year despite protests from activists with Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley.
The District’s Board of Education on Wednesday voted 3-1 with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting to approve a $1.8 million contract with the Los Angeles Sheriff Department School Resource Deputy Program.
A motion passed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors last month allowed for one final year extension to the existing contract. For the 2022-23 school year and every year after, the contract has to come to the Board of Supervisors for approval.
The one-year contract is for eight full-time deputies at Antelope Valley, Eastside, Knight, Highland, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale and Quartz Hill high school campuses and one roving deputy who will visit smaller school sites such as Desert Winds and R. Rex Parris continuation high schools. There is also a sergeant and a team-lead deputy.
Board member Amanda Parrell did not attend the meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Brett Neal noted the District established a committee including students, parents, teachers and community members for the 2020-21 school year to discuss the role of deputies on campus.
Christian Green, coordinator of Cancel the Contract, asked the Board not to renew the contract and to think about care, trauma and community and how it looks in 2021 and beyond.
“We request that we have supportive holistic approaches to school climate, discipline and safety,” Green said.
Keppel Union School District trustee Waunette Cullors urged the Board to reject the proposed agreement and use the funds for students who need enrichment.
“I want you to think about our children first; think about those individual kids and what they really need and is law enforcement what they need,” Cullors said. “And I would agree it is not.”
District teacher and coach Amos Wellington, who is a Black man, said he does not feel safer with a school resource deputy on campus.
“I’m a big Black man to a lot of people,” Wellington said. “My skin is enough to cause a gun to be drawn in a traffic stop, at the mall.”
Wellington added he was in favor of redistributing the money for the sheriff’s agreement to pay for counselors.
Lancaster High School student Nick Sanchez, who will start his junior year next month, asked the Board to re-imagine how the District treats students.
“We can benefit from a re-imagining of how we do counseling and policing on campus,” Sanchez said.
Counselor Natasha Weston also favored an alternative to deputies on campus. She relayed a story about broken trust with a student who had experienced trauma that she was trying to help.
“Because I know relationship is the foundation for changing her; she was making poor choices,” Weston said.
The student was starting to do well including improving her grades, so Weston called her to her office to offer further encouragement. A few minutes later after the student arrived, a deputy and members of the school security staff arrived to arrest the student unbeknown to Weston, she said.
“I was devastated,” Weston said, adding the student had done things in her community that warranted her arrest.
“I worked hard to establish a trusting relationship with this young lady and it appeared that I called her to my office to get arrested,” Weston said. “That relationship was destroyed.”
Parent Raquel Doerfler said schools are an environment for racial profiling and another place where an individual in a uniform can target students based on the color of their skin.
Doerfler suggested the money used for the sheriff’s department could be better used to fund other providers that know how to implement a comprehensive violence reduction strategy whose aim is to mitigate violence before it occurs.
Karen White, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 612, which represents the District’s classified employees, urged the Board to approve the contract.
“There is a need whether you see it or not,” White said. “Whether it’s large or small it doesn’t matter, otherwise it wouldn’t exist. Let’s keep our campuses safe; keep our students, community and employees safe.”
Ruffin thanked the speakers for their comments.
“Anything less than supporting what the Board of Supervisors, the parents, the counselors are saying that is happening to them in this school District cannot be ignored,” said Ruffin, who spoke via teleconference.
Board Clerk Donita Winn also thanked the speakers, who interrupted her while she spoke.
“You need to see the kid in their heart, that’s where you need to see them, and you need to care for them,” Winn said. “And you need to care for the staff. These people come to school every day, they perform miracles. They help them get to places that maybe they never would have.”
