LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s new headquarters in the Lancaster Business Park could be ready to move in over the three-week winter break.
The building, at 176 Holston Drive, previously served as a call center. Once complete, the new space will bring all of the District’s departments under one roof.
The District purchased the 101,265-square-foot building in March 2018 for about $7.78 million. It will spend another $8.2 million with Gary Little Construction Inc. to remodel the property.
AV Union High School District’s Board of Education approved a $36,942 change order at its Aug. 11 meeting to provide non-identified scope on the drawings, add windows to offices and window shades for exterior windows not shown on the plans.
“It’s progressing on time,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Brian Hawkins said. “The contractor anticipates to be complete by the end of November.”
Officials are expected to do the punch list — the list of tasks and other items that need to be completed before the project is considered finished — in early December.
The move-in over winter break is tentative, as some contractors are having supply issues with items such as vent grills for air conditioning and heating systems.
“We would hope to be moving and be using it by the first of next year,” Hawkins said.
