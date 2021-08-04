LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District established a Student Activity Fund to account to track the financial activities of student body associations, to remain in compliance with new accounting standards.
Data from the Student Activity Fund, known as Fund 8, will be loaded in the Standardized Account Code Structure, or SACS, system at the end of each quarter so it can be reported to the Los Angeles County Office of Education and state controller’s office.
The Board voted 3-1 to adopt and ratify the establishment of the Student Activity Fund. Board Member Victoria Ruffin dissented. Member Amanda Parrell was absent.
Ruffin expressed doubts about the District’s finances.
The District received a favorable review on its annual state-mandated financial audit for the 2019-20 Fiscal Year, which outside auditors assigned an “unmodified” or clean opinion, the highest possible level it can achieve.
“I’m not sure if we’ll ever get a thorough audit,” Ruffin said.
