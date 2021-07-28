LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority passengers will see familiar names on four local transit centers as they travel around the Antelope Valley over the coming months.
AVTA’s Board of Directors approved the dedication and naming of transit centers after AVTA Director Dianne Knippel, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, State Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
The Board voted 5-0-1 on Tuesday morning, with Knippel abstaining, to approve the dedication and naming of the future Antelope Valley College Transit Center as the Dianne Knippel Transit Center. The transit center is still in the planning phases, but it will be located in the parking areas along 30th Street West. The entrance is expected to be from the east along 30th Street West.
Knippel joined the AVTA Board in 2013. She was elected as vice chair in 2014. She serves as executive director of the Antelope Valley College Foundation and is responsible for fundraising to support the college and its students.
“She is a proven community leader who has demonstrated continuous support of AVTA’s clean air transportation solutions in the greater Antelope Valley community as well as the health and wellbeing of Antelope Valley residents,” AVTA Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati said during a presentation before the Board.
Knippel was humbled, appreciative and surprised at the honor.
“I’m the only non-elected official,” she said. “But I really appreciate the support and I’m honored to accept.”
AVTA Chair Marvin Crist said Knippel makes a great Board member.
“She‘s here all the time to push the ball forward,” he said. “She actually helps us and looks at it from different funding levels.”
The South Valley Transit Center, at 38350 40th St. East in Palmdale, will be christened the Tom Lackey Transit Center.
He served as an AVTA director from 2012-2014, as a member of the Palmdale City Council, until he was elected to the Assembly representing the 36th District.
“Tom Lackey actually sat on the Board when we originally decided to go all electric,” Crist said, adding Lackey was on the Board that helped move the ball forward.
He was first elected to the Palmdale City Council in November 2005, after serving for six years as a trustee on the Palmdale School District Board of Education. Lackey also served as a California Highway Patrol officer for 28 years, including 18 years in the Antelope Valley.
“During his time in the state Legislature, Assemblyman Lackey has championed successful efforts to combat the growing problem of drugged driving and to provide increased state funding to support programs for individuals with developmental disabilities,” Neshati said.
The Boulevard Transit Center, at 45034 Sierra Hwy. in Lancaster, will be named the Scott Thomas Wilk Transit Center.
