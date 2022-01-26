LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase 19 battery-electric Americans with Disabilities Act compliant vans.
The cost is approximately $4.84 million plus applicable sales tax.
There are sufficient funds in the AVTA’s current budget as well as future budgets to pay for the purchase, Procurement and Contracts Officer Lyle Block said during Tuesday’s AVTA Board meeting, conducted via Zoom.
The transit agency released and advertised a Request for Proposal last October. In addition, 127 firms were notified. Thirteen firms responded and downloaded the RFP documents, Block said.
Two addenda were issued for the RFP. Torrance-based US Hybrid Corp. was the sole respondent.
“Pricing was found to be fair and responsible,” Block said.
Chairman Marvin Crist asked that in the future, the transit agency send the request for proposal to all local car dealers regardless of what the purchasing model says.
Director Steve Hofbauer asked about US Hybrid Corp.
“I’m not familiar with this particular outfit,” Hofbauer said. “They have a demonstrated history with this product?”
“They have a history of providing more high-tech products, yes,” Block said.
The company has a hydrogen model that can be converted to battery electric, Executive Director Martin Tompkins said.
The AVTA Board unanimously approved the purchase.
