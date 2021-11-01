LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase eight 40-foot low floor battery electric transit buses via a State of Georgia contract with BYD Motors LLC for an amount not to exceed approximately $6.53 million.
AVTA’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed to authorize Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati to execute the contract, at the Oct. 26 meeting. The Board vote was 5-0, with Director Richard Loa and Alternate Director Kathy Mac Laren absent.
The transit agency previously purchased six 30-foot BYD battery electric buses for an amount not to exceed approximately $3.27 million through the same contract.
AVTA will pay for the buses with funds awarded in various grants.
BYD Motors Inc. is a successful respondent to the State of Georgia Cooperative purchasing agreement, according to a staff report by Lyle Block of AVTA’s Procurement and Contracts Office.
BYD has been included on the approved list of vendors satisfying the required procurement criteria and has agreed to comply with all federal terms and conditions, the report said.
