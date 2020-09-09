LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency will get upgraded Internet access to meet its ongoing technology needs.
The agency has had serious problems with Internet as its facility on Avenue L-8 operates completely on network connectivity.
“A tremendous amount of stuff goes through our network,” AVSTA CEO Morris Fuselier said during Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting.
AVSTA directors unanimously approved a 36-month fiber optic Internet access upgrade and managed security service with Spectrum Enterprise that will see its Internet speeds increase from 100/10 mbps to 200/200 mbps. The agency’s costs will increase from $314.98 per month to $1,174 per month, plus a one-time installation fee of $150.
Board President Brian Hawkins thanked Board Vice President Shawn Cabey for working with the agency’s team to help them get a better deal with Spectrum.
Cabey credited Fuselier and Network and Systems Supervisor Kathy Phillips for their efforts.
“Morris and Kathy did most of the heavy lifting on that; I was just a little fly on the wall,” he said.
