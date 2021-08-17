LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency will purchase four buses, for a total of approximately $797,960, via separate piggyback bids with the Hemet Unified School District and South County Support Services Agency.
The piggyback bid allows the AVSTA to use an existing contract to acquire the buses, at the same or lower price, from another public entity contract.
AV Schools Transportation Agency directors unanimously approved the purchases at the Aug. 10 Board meeting.
The agency will purchase, from BusWest, two Type D Saf-T-Liner HDX diesel transit-style buses with variable seating to accommodate wheelchairs. They will cost about $232,936 each, or an estimated total of $465,873 via the Hemet Unified piggyback bid.
AVSTA Director Brian Hawkins asked AVSTA CEO Morris Fuselier if the agency applied any grant funds toward the purchase.
“These are straight out of our money,” Fuselier said at the meeting.
The agency will pay for the buses from its capital outlay bus purchase fund.
Hawkins asked Fuselier to include the General Fund budget impact on future purchases, including any possible grant funds used.
The agency is trying to maintain its diesel bus fleet due to the distances school buses travel to pick up and drop off students.
“We haven’t seen anything that indicates that we’re going to have a 350-mile electric bus any time in the very near future,” Fuselier said. “So we’re trying to make sure, while we still have the opportunity, we pick these up.”
The other two buses are Type C International Conventional buses from Creative Bus Sales, at the approximate cost of $166,043 each, for a total of about $332,087, via the South County Support Services Agency piggyback bid.
