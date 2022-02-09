PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency will hold a virtual public hearing, tonight, to gather input on the ongoing redistricting process.
Like government agencies at every level, AVEK is required to take on redistricting every 10 years, to ensure its divisions are roughly equal in terms of representation.
Using data collected in the 2020 Census, the agency will consider not only population numbers, but also geographic and community continuity.
As the largest State Water Project contractor in the area, AVEK supplies supplemental water for area providers.
As such, the special district’s boundaries encompass nearly the entire Antelope Valley, from Acton to north of California City, Lake Hughes to the San Bernardino County line.
The areas within the Palmdale Water District boundaries are not part of AVEK, as the District is also a State Water Project contractor with its own supplies.
The agency has contracted with Christopher Jones Consulting to help develop the new boundaries.
A dedicated website for redistricting information is available to the public at avek.org/avek-redistricting-information-central
There, proposed redrawn boundaries for the seven divisions, along with corresponding demographic data, may be found. Each proposed division is presented separately.
Additional public hearings will be held at 6 p.m., on March 9 and March 22.
The deadline for new boundaries is April 17.
Tonight’s hearing begins at 6 p.m. and is available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.u/j/82735483612?pwd=dTVreXJLQXFzdVNrTUp0aVpZUzdJUT
The meeting ID is 827 3548 3612 and the passcode is 0.
