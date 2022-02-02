SUN VILLAGE — Members of the Antelope Valley Coalition for Change called out the voting records of Assemblyman Tom Lackey and state Sen. Scott Wilk, in regard to people of color and social justice issues in the community and also called for their resignations.
Community leaders Rev. V. Jesse Smith, Bishop Henry Hearns, Pastor Alonzo Braggs and Xavier Flores of the Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens, held a Tuesday morning press conference in front of Jackie Robinson County Park.
Smith called for accountability, transparency and trust.
“Without accountability, transparency and trust, we can’t have a relationship with our elected officials,” he said. “Today, on the first day of Black History Month, we begin the process of holding our elected officials accountable.”
Smith sought to “expose, reveal and to dramatize ... the dismal, shameful and disheartening voting record of Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Senator Scott Wilk as it relates to African-Americans, Latinos and people of color as constituents in their district.”
He said they trusted Lackey and Wilk would have their best interests at heart when they were in the halls of legislation and voting on behalf of these very same people with whom they were having roundtable meetings and attending Martin Luther King events and Black History Month events and attending Black and Latino churches, saying that they understood their pain.
“However, in reviewing their voting record, we have come to learn that we have been betrayed, we’ve been bamboozled, we’ve been hoodwinked, while they smiled in our faces and shook our hands,” Smith said.
He called for Lackey and Wilk’s resignation from the state Legislature.
“They cannot be trusted to represent the interests of people of color,” Smith said.
The AV Coalition for Change highlighted 12 bills from the 2020 and 2021 legislative sessions that would have benefited African-Americans, Latinos and people of color in their districts, of the 12 bills, Lackey voted no on 10 of them and abstained on two. Wilk voted no on 10 of them and yes on two.
For example, Lackey abstained and Wilk voted yes on AB 3121, a 2020 bill that established a task force to study whether reparations should be given to African-Americans. Both voted no on AB 105, a bill that require state Boards and committees to be more diverse.
They also voted against AB 1102, a bill that requires employers to provide employees with written notice of their rights in Spanish, among other provisions.
Wilk voted yes and Lackey voted no on AB 331, a 2020 bill that would have required a one-semester ethnic studies course starting with the graduating class of 2029-30. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill.
“We are tired of politicians giving us lip service with their mouth, while at the same time, giving us latches with their votes on the legislative floor,” Smith said. Hearns said he was not at the press conference to speak ill of any elected officials.
“We, through the years, have supported their campaign, befriended them and yeah, invited them into our churches.”
However, Hearns said they are disappointed in the state legislators’ voting records in regard to people of color.
“When you damage a segment of the community, you damage the community,” he said.
George Andrews, chief of staff for Assemblyman Lackey, noted the timing of the press conference, coming the day after a bill authored by Lackey to require police officers to holster their handguns and tasers on separate sides of their equipment belts to prevent accidental shootings, passed the Assembly on a 68-0 vote.
“It’s painfully obvious they are not following the legislative process as a whole and are nitpicking at a few bills and not looking at his body of work to meet a political end goal — whatever that may be,” Andrews wrote in an email. “We are far more interested in results and not political shaming stunts. Results matter.”
Wilk’s office did not reply to request for comment by press time.
