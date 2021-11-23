LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will pay executive search firm PPL Inc., $33,000 to find a successor for AV College President Ed Knudson, who will retire at the end of June.
The Board voted 4-1 in favor of the agreement, with Trustee Michael Rives dissenting.
He sought to avoid the traditional path using an executive search firm.
“This is a new time in the college history,” Rives said. “We have many resources out there — the Community College League, Chancellor’s office, media — we can put the word out that we have an opening for college president.”
He said that by using “the same old process” used by other Boards in the Valley, the college would end up with people being dissatisfied.
Knudson said the recruitment and replacement of a superintendent/president is set forth in Board policy, which is directed by the League, itself, and to which the college subscribes.
“Further it is set forth in accreditation standards and governance under standard four,” Knudson said.
He said the process under an executive search firm is to conduct a national search.
According to its agreement, PPL Inc. will seek to identify a diverse pool of qualified applicants and will conduct the initial screening. The firm will work with the Board and the district to develop a description of the position, the desired qualifications and attributes of applicants.
They will recruit qualified applicants in person, by telephone, mail, electronically and other means. They will also be actively involved in leading any committee discussions and deliberations and will communicate regularly with district representatives about progress.
The College Board hired Knudson in June 2013. He previously said his plans were to work until he turns 70 years old. He will be that age by June 2022.
