LANCASTER — Amid the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a double-digit drop in enrollment, the nonprofit Aspen Institute named Antelope Valley College as one of 150 community colleges nationwide invited to apply for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
The Aspen Prize is awarded every two years. AV College was previously invited to apply in 2019.
The $1 million prize recognizes excellence in equitable outcomes for students in and after college. AV College and the other 149 community colleges were selected from a pool of 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes.
“Data show that over the last two years, student retention, graduation rates, and degree completion have improved at the top tier of 150 Aspen-prize eligible colleges,” the institute said.
The Aspen Prize is funded by ECMC Foundation, Joyce Foundation, The Kresge Foundation and Siemens Foundation.
"""Amid the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic""".....Only because the Woke educational system keeps beating the CoVid dead horse. The question is "can the weasels keep the CoVid panic going to the 2022 midterm elections"? It sure looks like the weasels are going to try. The Dems were slapped in the face "hard" when Virginia elected a Republican Governor. The Pathetic Woke Policies that the Dems support, are not supported by most Americans.
