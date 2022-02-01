LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim vice president of Human Resources and took no action on a controversial proposed interim executive vice president of Educational Services.
The Board conducted a special meeting on Jan. 20 to consider the appointments in closed session.
It approved the appointment of attorney Brittany Grice as interim vice president of Human Resources.
The Board voted 4-1 with Trustee Michael Rives dissenting, according to Board President Steve Buffalo, who announced the Board’s action.
Buffalo did not provide a name. AV College President Ed Knudson provided Grice’s name in an email response.
Grice’s LinkedIn profile lists her as districtwide director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Los Angeles Community College District.
Multiple college employees expressed concern about the proposed appointment of the proposed interim executive vice president of Educational Services. They urged the Board not to take action on the interim appointment.
That is a new position under a proposed administrative reorganization. The reorganization is not yet complete. The position merges the former vice presidents of Academic Affairs and Students Services positions.
Those positions were filled until this past December when Isabelle Saber, assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs and Erin Vines, the assistant superintendent/vice president of Student Services, were placed on administrative leave. The reasons Saber and Vines were placed on administrative leave are confidential personnel matters and were not disclosed.
AV College Federation of Teachers President Aurora Burd expressed concern about the increased cost of consultants for the college over the past two years.
“Combining this with the current emphasis on interim administrators is concerning,” she said during public comments at the Jan. 20 meeting. “Appointing someone an interim with no hiring process makes a mockery of the college’s own procedures.”
She urged the Board to have a call for applications and a full search process for both positions.
The proposed interim executive vice president of Educational Services, “is a unilateral change to working conditions and will lead to a demand to bargain from the federation,” Burd said. “I highly encourage the president and Board not to approve any kind of hire right now for this non-existent position and to postpone implementing any portion of this flawed reorganization.”
With Knudson set to retire at the end of June, Burd encouraged the Board to hold the items until a new administration is in place.
“What you’re doing here with these positions is the same thing that was done with the calendar change,” accounting professor Richard Fleishman said. “The calendar was changed against contract policy before it was even decided whether or not it could be done and then it became policy. So you’re doing the same thing here.”
History professor Ken Shafer urged the Board not to move forward with the appointment.
“What we should do is allow for the incoming president to make his or her own changes as they see fit,” he said.
Pamela Ford, president of the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees, also expressed concern about the proposed interim executive vice president of Educational Services position.
“Could you clarify why this is being presented to the Board of Trustees when the process has not been completed as stipulated in AP 3100,” she said.
Ford added the policy allow constituent groups to offer input, something that was not scheduled to happen until Jan. 26, when the College Coordinating Council was set to discuss it.
“This whole process lacks transparency and it’s a travesty for our campus,” she said.
English professor Tino Garcia spoke of Saber’s and Vine’s accomplishments.
“As faculty, we are open and transparent in these meetings about what we think is best and the impact of our actions,” he said. “I agree with others. We need more dialogue with leaders and time to reevaluate the firing of the VPs and to assess the impacts the reorg on various constituencies of our college as well as on our board policies.”
Academic Senate President Van Rider also urged the Board to delay any appointment for the proposed interim executive vice president of Educational Services and to allow for the campus employee groups to be heard on the propose organization.
