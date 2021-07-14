LANCASTER — Barnes and Noble College Booksellers will take over operation of Antelope Valley College’s bookstore with commissions returned back to the students, faculty and staff via merchandise and textbook discounts and monthly scholarship donations.
The contract is good from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024 with the option to extend the term of the agreement for two successive one year periods upon written agreement by both parties.
Barnes and Noble submitted the winning proposal in a competitive bid process. In lieu of 7 percent of all gross sales offered in the bookseller’s proposal, AV College opted to return commissions back to students, faculty and staff.
The calculated scholarship donation is 7 percent of gross sales of general merchandise. Barnes and Noble will offer a 7 percent discount off standard contractor prices on eligible course materials such as all new and used textbooks and all Barnes and Noble-owned textbook rentals at the bookstore, according to the agreement.
In addition, to the extent possible, Barnes and Noble will donate an annual amount of used and/or new books to the library reference section.
Barnes and Noble will also provide a $10,000 one-time signing bonus to AV College to be used at its discretion.
The Board also approved a revised resolution to layoff six bookstore employees due to Barnes and Noble taking over the bookstore contract. The revised resolution changed one full-time bookstore assistant position to 0.8 full-time equivalent, or an employee who works 4/5 of normal working hours.
“I’m pleased to learn tonight that those employees of the college that worked for the bookstore have found other positions on the campus so no one lost their jobs,” Trustee Michel Rives said.
