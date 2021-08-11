LANCASTER — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy students will be able to earn college credit in the 2021-22 School Year from Antelope Valley College under a new dual enrollment program.
AV College trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Aerospace Academy Monday night. The Aerospace Academy Board of Directors also approved the agreement on Monday.
Aerospace Academy students in ninth through 12th grade will be able to take Introduction to Theater with AV College instructor Erika Newman three days a week on the Aerospace Academy campus. Students who successfully complete the course will earn three college credits and five high school credits for fine arts.
The dual enrollment agreement is good through June 30, 2026.
TPAA officials are optimistic the dual enrollment program will have many benefits for its students, including a reduction in the time to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Additionally, students who might not otherwise have thought of attending college may find success in taking dual enrollment courses.
“We believe these dual classes will help make the transition from high school to college much smoother for our students,” TPAA’s Interim Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell said in a statement. “This jump-start program will also give our kids the opportunity to try different classes before deciding on a college major.”
TPAA will first offer Introduction to Theater as its initial dual enrollment class this fall. Additional courses are forecasted for the future that match TPAA’s core curriculum.
TPAA believes these classes will help demonstrate students’ ability to handle complex work. Additionally, these dual classes could be used by college admissions to predict student success and to decide which applicants to admit.
“We’re thrilled to start this relationship with AVC and hope it will lead to future collaborative opportunities,” Braswell said. “We’re looking to add classes that match the Academy’s core emphasis such as engineering and electronics, and science.”
The TPAA Board also renewed a previous agreement with AV College for articulated courses for Spanish 1 and 2.
The Aerospace Academy also has a Memorandum of Understanding with AV College for articulated courses for Aerospace Engineering, Civil Engineering, Digital Electronics 1 and 2 and Principles of Engineering. Those agreements will come up for renewal next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.