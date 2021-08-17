PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District issued a 48-hour smoke advisory Monday for the Antelope Valley, due to the migration of wildfire smoke into the area from numerous major wildfires in Northern California.
The largest of those fires, the Dixie Fire, has scorched 569,707 acres as of Monday morning and is 31% contained.
Statewide, there are 10,774 firefighters battling 10 large wildfires that have burned more than one million acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Shifting winds may cause varying smoke impacts within the Antelope Valley.
“We urge everyone to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities in any area directly impacted by smoke,” an AV Air Quality Management District spokesperson said in the advisory. “Smoke impacted areas are where residents can see or smell smoke.”
In any area impacted by smoke:
• Everyone should avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion;
• People with respiratory ailments or heart disease, older adults and children should remain indoors;
• Keep windows and doors closed;
• Run your air conditioner if you have one; recirculation function is ideal.
• Avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.
Fires generate smoke containing numerous air pollutants, including fine particulates known as PM10 and PM2.5.
Levels of smoke and particulates will depend on changes in winds and the containment of the fire.
The advisory will be in effect through today or as long as conditions warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.