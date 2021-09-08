Recent fatal traffic collisions have added to the deadly toll in the Antelope Valley in recent weeks, bringing the total, so far this year, to 41 people killed in traffic collisions.
On Aug. 25, a 54-year-old man from Acton was killed when his four-wheel, off-road vehicle tumbled down an embankment on Aliso Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
Michael Graves was driving a 2006 Yamaha Rhino southbound on Aliso Canyon Road, north of Avenue Y-8, shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 25, when he veered to the right onto the shoulder for an unknown reason, according to the CHP report.
He then over-corrected to the left, lost control of the vehicle and crossed to the opposite side of the road, where he overturned down an embankment, with the vehicle landing on its roof.
Graves was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.
Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor, according to the CHP report.
Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call CHP Officer J. Parks at the Antelope Valley Area Office at 661-948-8541.
A second, recent, traffic fatality occurred on Sept. 3 on the Antelope Valley Freeway, north of Avenue D, when a woman was walking westbound across the freeway shortly after 9 p.m.
She was struck by a 2006 Toyota Tundra traveling southbound on the freeway at approximately 75 mph, according to the CHP report.
The unidentified woman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her identity is being withheld, pending notification of her next of kin.
The driver, a 30-year-old Lancaster man, was questioned and released at the scene
Alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected as a factor for the driver of the Toyota and is under investigation for the woman.
Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call CHP Officer M. Carder at the Antelope Valley Area Office at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.