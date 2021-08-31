PALMDALE — How Antelope Valley residents report feeling about their lives and how to improve their well-being will be the subject of an online discussion today.
The City of Palmdale will host a presentation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the City’s Facebook page. Search for City of Palmdale-Government.
The discussion will center on findings of a study conducted in July to gauge the overall wellbeing of residents, a question-and-answer session and how the results will ultimately apply to Palmdale’s efforts to build a Wellbeing Coalition in the Antelope Valley.
Palmdale commissioned the report, conducted by The Wellbeing Lab in partnership Doctors Michelle McQuaid and Peggy Kern from the Center for Wellbeing.
The study questioned 503 residents across the Valley, in a sample group, which was representative of ethnicity, age, income and work status, according to The Wellbeing Lab.
It was, however skewed more heavily toward women — 354 of the 503 respondents — and was not geographically representative, as 64% of the respondents were from Palmdale.
Additionally, 14% of the respondents took the survey in Spanish, the rest were in English.
The study found that nearly 20% of residents surveyed considered themselves to be consistently thriving and another 40% said they were living well, despite struggles.
Respondents in these categories reported greater satisfaction with their lives, families and communities, according to the report.
The study also found that more young people, ages 18 to 24, reported they are really struggling, compared to other age groups, at 16.7%. At the other end of the spectrum, of those ages 65 to 99, only 3.1% reported they are really struggling.
The older age groups also showed greater numbers of those reported as consistently thriving — more than 30% for those ages 55 and older.
The report showed differences in levels of well-being between ethnic groups. Hispanic/Latinx and other people of color who are not Black, reported thriving at rates of about 16%, while both Black and White respondents reported thriving at about 23%.
White respondents had the largest percentage reporting to be really struggling at 16.6%, while the other ethnicities showed between 4.5% and 6.2% in this category.
The full report may be downloaded at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Report
Today’s presentation will be led by Louis Alloro of The Wellbeing Lab.
He will also lead the well-being classes for a Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology (CAPP) which will begin in September and run through February.
Local leaders from all sectors are encouraged to apply. Applications are available at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Wellbeing
Scholarships are available from City of Palmdale’s Leadership Antelope Valley initiative, a project of Palmdale Cares.
“I look forward to seeing residents and leaders on the Facebook live broadcast,” Assistant to the City Manager Nardy Lopez said in a release announcing the discussion. “It will give participants a greater understanding on how you can make an impact on your personal, workplace and community’s wellbeing.”
For information about the report or the CAPP class, contact Lopez at nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org
