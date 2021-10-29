Antelope Valley Community Emergency Response Training is looking for people interested in signing up for the free three-day training class starting next month.
Those who would like to know what CERT is all about first can join them, Saturday, as a “victim” for the conclusion of the most recent series of classes. CERT trainees go through a mock casualty event where they get to do everything they learned over the three day course.
The class is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Olive Support Services, 38444 20th St. East.
“It’s a fun time and you get to learn a little bit even as a victim,” said Mark Hagan, AV CERT Area Commander.
Hagan said anyone who would like to play a “victim” should show up by noon.
The next round of three classes starts, Nov. 6, at Pearblossom Elementary School, 12828 East Ave. W.
The classes last about eight hours each. The second and third classes are scheduled for Nov. 13 and 20.
“We hand out supplies during the class, too,” Hagan said. “They’ll get emergency supplies and things like that.”
Visit www.antelopevalleycert.org for details.
