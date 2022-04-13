LANCASTER — After two years of virtual business conferences, the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise is returning to in-person gatherings with the 2022 Spring Business Summit on May 25.
The summit, themed “Bridging the Gap,” will take place from 7 a.m. to noon at the AV Fair and Event Center.
The event will provide valuable insights, practical resources and data on the current and future regional economic climate and the continued recalibration of post-COVID-19 challenges that all businesses, industries and entrepreneurs continue to face. Key topics will include a regional economic forecast, updates from Kern and Los Angeles Counties, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as local legislators.
“Emerging from the past couple of extremely challenging years has not been easy for any business, large or small,” AV EDGE Executive Director Drew Mercy said. “Having the opportunity to host this ‘in-person’ event, coupled with our dynamic speakers, is incredibly exciting. Our AV EDGE committees and staff have been extremely thoughtful about this year’s line-up of speakers. I am confident that attendees will walk away from this event with relatable advice and practical takeaways that will motivate individuals and teams, for not only weeks, but for months and years to come.”
The keynote speaker is entrepreneur Daymond John, known for his role on the television show “Shark Tank,” organizers said.
John’s initial business success was as the entrepreneur and branding expert for FUBU (For Us, By Us), a lifestyle company with more than $6 billion in international retail. He started from the basement of his mother’s home in Hollis, Queens, capitalizing on the then-fledgling Hip-Hop culture.
Following the success of FUBU, John was selected, in 2009, to join the cast of the business reality show “Shark Tank.”
He has been a fixture over the course of the Emmy award-winning show and is affectionately referred to as “The People’s Shark.”
John has written four best-selling books on the lessons he has learned through his career.
For event details, including sponsorship opportunities, visit avedgeca.org. Interested attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as seating is limited. Ticket pricing and information will be available in the next couple of weeks.
