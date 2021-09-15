CrimeMap

Crimes reported for August 30, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue J-6

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 43800 block 20th Street East

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Challenger Way

THEFT: 1200 block Camran Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1300 block Cheetah Way

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

