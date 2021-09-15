Crimes reported for August 30, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 43800 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 1200 block Camran Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block Cheetah Way
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
