CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Sept. 20, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 1800 block Shadow Canyon Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue E

THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 35800 block 53rd Street East

ASSAULT: 37000 block Boxleaf Road

ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 41900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.