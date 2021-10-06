Crimes reported for Sept. 20, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 1800 block Shadow Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue E
THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 35800 block 53rd Street East
ASSAULT: 37000 block Boxleaf Road
ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
