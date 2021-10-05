CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Sept. 19, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 5800 block Gem Court

ROBBERY: 44000 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: 44000 block Stanridge Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-10

ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

BURGLARY: 38600 block Jacklin Avenue

HOMICIDE: 38400 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block Milan Drive

