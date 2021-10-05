Crimes reported for Sept. 19, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 5800 block Gem Court
ROBBERY: 44000 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 44000 block Stanridge Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-10
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
BURGLARY: 38600 block Jacklin Avenue
HOMICIDE: 38400 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block Milan Drive
