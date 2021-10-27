1027 crime map

Crimes reported for Oct. 11, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43900 block 43rd Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45300 block 12th Street West

BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West

BURGLARY: 44800 block Benald Street

RAPE: 1600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block East Landsford Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue H-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Albret Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block Firenze Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue K-8

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 108th Street East and Avenue S-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West

ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: Second Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 40200 block Peonza Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.