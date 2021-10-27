Crimes reported for Oct. 11, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43900 block 43rd Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45300 block 12th Street West
BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 44800 block Benald Street
RAPE: 1600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block East Landsford Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue H-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Albret Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block Firenze Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue K-8
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 108th Street East and Avenue S-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: Second Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40200 block Peonza Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
