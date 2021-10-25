Crimes reported for Oct. 9, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 34500 block Desert Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43800 block Santa Rosa Court
ASSAULT: 700 block Cambridge Court
BURGLARY: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue K
RAPE: 15th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue L
THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block Viana Drive
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 1800 block Sweetbrier Street
BURGLARY: 38400 block 27th Street East
BURGLARY: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5600 block East Avenue T
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
