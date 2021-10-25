1025 crime map

Crimes reported for Oct. 9, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 34500 block Desert Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43800 block Santa Rosa Court

ASSAULT: 700 block Cambridge Court

BURGLARY: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue K

RAPE: 15th Street West and Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue L

THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3300 block Viana Drive

ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 1800 block Sweetbrier Street

BURGLARY: 38400 block 27th Street East

BURGLARY: 39600 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 5600 block East Avenue T

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.