CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Sept. 27, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 800 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: 43100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Kettering Street

THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way

THEFT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block Windermere Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Palm Vista Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Trevor Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue P-8

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Crosspoint Drive

ASSAULT: 38700 block Juniper Tree Road

BURGLARY: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4600 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 1500 block Windermere Court

THEFT: 36200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.