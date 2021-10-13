Crimes reported for Sept. 27, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 800 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 43100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Kettering Street
THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
THEFT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block Windermere Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Palm Vista Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Trevor Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue P-8
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Crosspoint Drive
ASSAULT: 38700 block Juniper Tree Road
BURGLARY: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1500 block Windermere Court
THEFT: 36200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.