Crimes reported for Oct. 23, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block Top Circle
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and East Avenue K-2
ASSAULT: 44300 block 40th Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: Nugent Street and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 45200 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block Kaylyn Street
THEFT: 43000 block 45th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3000 block Redrock Court
ASSAULT: 38100 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Pioneer Drive
ASSAULT: 800 block Auto Center Drive
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S
