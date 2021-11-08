1108 crime map

Crimes reported for Oct. 23, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2000 block Top Circle

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and East Avenue K-2

ASSAULT: 44300 block 40th Street East

ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue

ASSAULT: Nugent Street and Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 45200 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block Kaylyn Street

THEFT: 43000 block 45th Street West

THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3000 block Redrock Court

ASSAULT: 38100 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block Pioneer Drive

ASSAULT: 800 block Auto Center Drive

THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S

