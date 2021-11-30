1130 crime map

Crimes reported for Nov. 14, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue L-4

ASSAULT: 41400 block Prairie Vista Place

ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44500 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: Avenue F-8 and Division Street

BURGLARY: 43400 block Division Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Avenue H-11

THEFT: 600 block East Avenue J-11

VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 40700 block Via Sun

BURGLARY: 38800 block Juniper Tree Road

BURGLARY: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

