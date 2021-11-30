Crimes reported for Nov. 14, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue L-4
ASSAULT: 41400 block Prairie Vista Place
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: Avenue F-8 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 43400 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Avenue H-11
THEFT: 600 block East Avenue J-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 40700 block Via Sun
BURGLARY: 38800 block Juniper Tree Road
BURGLARY: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
