Crimes reported for Nov. 6, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L-8
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive
ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 800 block West Holguin Street
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Date Avenue
THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44900 block Dusty Road
THEFT: 7000 block West Avenue L-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue East and Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8600 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Avenue R-10
BURGLARY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ROBBERY: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block 55th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block Mesa Verde Avenue
THEFT: 40800 block Los Amores Court
THEFT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Blossom Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
