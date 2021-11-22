Crimes reported for Nov. 6, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L-8

ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive

ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 800 block West Holguin Street

ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Date Avenue

THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 44900 block Dusty Road

THEFT: 7000 block West Avenue L-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue East and Challenger Way

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8600 block East Avenue U

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East

BURGLARY: 2200 block East Avenue R-10

BURGLARY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

ROBBERY: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block 55th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block Mesa Verde Avenue

THEFT: 40800 block Los Amores Court

THEFT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Blossom Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

