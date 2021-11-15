Crimes reported for Oct. 30, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 12th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 3700 block Paula Lane
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 42800 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 95th Street West and Avenue G
ROBBERY: 43900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Fenner Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 3200 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 37500 block Winchester Court
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 4500 block Clear Springs Avenue
BURGLARY: 39500 block 10th Street West
RAPE: 37600 block Barbara Lane
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 300 block Fantasy Street
THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 40400 block Colina Court
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: Astran Court and Shain Lane
