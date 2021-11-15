1115 crime map

Crimes reported for Oct. 30, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 12th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 3700 block Paula Lane

ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 42800 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 95th Street West and Avenue G

ROBBERY: 43900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Fenner Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 3200 block Fern Avenue

ASSAULT: 37500 block Winchester Court

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 4500 block Clear Springs Avenue

BURGLARY: 39500 block 10th Street West

RAPE: 37600 block Barbara Lane

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 300 block Fantasy Street

THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 40400 block Colina Court

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: Astran Court and Shain Lane

