1110 crime map

Crimes reported for Oct. 25, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 3800 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 140th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3000 block Kaylyn Street

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 400 block East Kettering Street

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44300 block 27th Street West

BURGLARY: 43700 block Hardwood Avenue

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 17th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

NEENACH

BURGLARY: 20500 block West Avenue D

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 4200 block Elizabeth Lake Road

ASSAULT: Avenue O-8 and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 40500 block Milan Drive

THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 6800 block Verades Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Reddington Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Avenue R

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-10

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.