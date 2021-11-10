Crimes reported for Oct. 25, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 140th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3000 block Kaylyn Street
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 400 block East Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44300 block 27th Street West
BURGLARY: 43700 block Hardwood Avenue
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
NEENACH
BURGLARY: 20500 block West Avenue D
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 4200 block Elizabeth Lake Road
ASSAULT: Avenue O-8 and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 40500 block Milan Drive
THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 6800 block Verades Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Reddington Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Avenue R
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-10
